Mr. Robert Kelley May, 68, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jean Roach officiating.
Born in Memphis, TN, Mr. May was the son of the late Jack Kelley May and the late Florence Barnett May. He was retired from Continental Tire with 35 years of service. He was a great collector of beach music and loved to shag.
Surviving are his wife, Martha Justus May; his daughter, Kelley Knight of Columbia; three grandchildren; his two special friends, Natalie and Kayla; his sisters, Louise (Dan) Sherrill and Margaret Duncan; his brother, Phil (Debbie) May; and his best friends, Bubba and Charlie.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. May's name to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Pkwy, Ste 103, Ft Mill, SC, 29715.
Published in The Herald on July 14, 2019