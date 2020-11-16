Robert McBurney
Lake Wylie, South Carolina - Mr. Robert M. McBurney of Lake Wylie, SC, age 70, passed away November 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Clark Cemetery, 2726 Lake Rd., Sharpsville, PA. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at McGonigle Funeral Home, 1090 E. State St., Sharon, PA, 16146.
Mr. McBurney was born August 13, 1950 in Sharon, PA to the late Paul R. and Alta L. Gibson McBurney. He was a graduate of Clarion State College, Clarion, PA. Bob retired as Vice President of Finance with Huffman Corp, in Clover, SC.
Survivors are his two Godsons, Bryan Stiff and Brandon Stiff of Lake Wylie, SC, the "Panther Posse" and numerous friends and family.
Memorials may be made to: Moped to Memphis for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, C/O Tracy and John Stiff, 4 Catawba Ridge Rd., Lake Wylie, SC. 29710
