Mr. Robert McCloud age of 82, of 625 Center Street passed on May 4, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral services 12p.m. (noon) Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Matthew A.M.E. Zion Church, Rev. Dr. Valerie A. Maness, officiating. Burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Pearl Campbell McCloud of Rock Hill; his sons, Raymond Blake, Robert McCloud, Jr., Sammy Campbell all of Rock Hill; a daughter Patricia Dacus of Rock Hill; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on May 8, 2019