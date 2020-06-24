Robert Michael "Tank" Harrison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Michael "Tank" Harrison, 65, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Harrison, and his father, Robert Hunt. Tank had been in business for more than 30 years painting homes in surrounding areas. He loved fishing with close friends. Survivors include his wife, Deloris Clark Harrison of the home; his stepson, Brian E. Gilbert(Samantha), and 3 grandchildren, Trinity, Kalli, and Hendrix, all of Chester; two brothers, Brian K. Harrison(Margie) of Gaston, SC and Harvey McKee of Rock Hill; six sisters, Edith L. Harrison of Baltimore, MD, Marion Y. Harrison, Sandra Miller(Tyrone), and Mia Hefney, all of Rock Hill, Bettye Rollins of Catawba, SC, and Brownie Rollins of Jamaica, NY; special cousins, Darleen Barber of Rock Hill and Tina Hines of Monroe Township, New Jersey; a very special friend, Mrs. Sylvia Livingston of Rock Hill; a host of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and a host of cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved