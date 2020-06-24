Mr. Robert Michael "Tank" Harrison, 65, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Harrison, and his father, Robert Hunt. Tank had been in business for more than 30 years painting homes in surrounding areas. He loved fishing with close friends. Survivors include his wife, Deloris Clark Harrison of the home; his stepson, Brian E. Gilbert(Samantha), and 3 grandchildren, Trinity, Kalli, and Hendrix, all of Chester; two brothers, Brian K. Harrison(Margie) of Gaston, SC and Harvey McKee of Rock Hill; six sisters, Edith L. Harrison of Baltimore, MD, Marion Y. Harrison, Sandra Miller(Tyrone), and Mia Hefney, all of Rock Hill, Bettye Rollins of Catawba, SC, and Brownie Rollins of Jamaica, NY; special cousins, Darleen Barber of Rock Hill and Tina Hines of Monroe Township, New Jersey; a very special friend, Mrs. Sylvia Livingston of Rock Hill; a host of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and a host of cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



