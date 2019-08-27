Robert N. Stubbs 92, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. He was the son of the late William Jesse and Emma Cozad Stubbs. Robert was born on April 8, 1927 in Smithville MO. He entered into eternal rest on August 23, 2019. On April 12, 1947 Robert married Mary L. Rau by Pastor James Brady. He was a member of Divine Savior Catholic Church. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Navy in the pacific. He worked for Phillip's Roxanne and later Brigg's Transportation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and gardening after retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Stubbs, three sons, Robert J. Stubbs (Vickie), Thomas R. Stubbs (Nancy), Kenneth J. Stubbs (Loretta), daughter, Katherine M. Davies (Bill), sister, Bessie Frisbie, thirteen grandchildren, Robert E. Stubbs, Shannon Byous (Ryan), Katie Messerschmidt (Christian), Kelli Lewis (Jamie), Thomas Stubbs, Emily Bishop (Derek), Nathan Tinker (Angela), Jesse Stubbs, Jay Monnahan (Amanda), John Monnahan (Megan), Patrick Monnahan (Jordan), Emily Nielsen (Corey), Olivia Davies, eighteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Divine Savior Catholic Church with Father Adilso officiating. The Rosary will be at 7:00 PM with the family receiving friends afterward until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Divine Savior Catholic Church, PO Box 341, York, SC 29745
Published in The Herald on Aug. 27, 2019