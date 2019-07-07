Mr. Robert P. Boyd, 88, of 713 Ogden Rd., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at White Oak Manor-York, SC. The funeral service will be 1 PM, Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Walton, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Mr. Boyd was a native of York County. He was retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service and returned home to help his brother the late John D. Boyd, Jr. to operate the now defunct Industrial Shoe Shop & Superette on the corner of 126 Hagins St. Rock Hill. Survivors are one sister: Elizabeth Boyd of Anderson, SC and sister-in-law: Ella Jane Boyd of Rock Hill and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Boyd may be viewed Tuesday from 11 AM until the hour of service at the church. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Boyd family.
Published in The Herald on July 7, 2019