Mr. Robert "Rusty" Quinn Ferrell, 65 years of age, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Novant Hospice in Charlotte, NC. Mr. Ferrell was born September 10, 1954 in Charlotte, NC to the late Helen Helm Ferrell. Mr. Ferrell was a Master - Welder for over 40 years. A private service for Mr. Ferrell will be held with his sisters. Service for Mr. Robert Ferrell, which will be held at Parker Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Preceding his death, John William Ferrell, adopted father, Helen Helms, mother, and William Marshall Collins, Jr., blood brother.
Mr. Ferrell's survived by his sisters, Darlene F. Reynolds (Fred), Belinda F. Lieb (William), and Cheryl F. Foreman, both of Rock Hill, SC; also 8 nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces, and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers may be made to the family. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 4, 2020