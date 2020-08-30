Mr. Robert Samuel "Sammy" Gordon of Magnolia Manor Nursing Home ( formerly of 215 Celriver Rd), son of the late Clayton & Katherine Gordon peacefully went home to the Lord Tuesday Aug.18, 2020. Robert "Sammy" is preceded in death by his brothers Jimmy Gordon, Tommy Gordon, Mike Lovelace and sisters Deloris & Kay Gordon. Robert "Sammy" leaves behind a brother Roddey Gordon and many nieces and nephews that will miss him. A private Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.