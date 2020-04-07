Robert "Scott" Duncan of Rock Hill passed away on April 3, 2020.
Scott was born in Rock Hill on February 13, 1966 to Madge T. Duncan and the late Robert M. Duncan.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, include his brother Barry Duncan, his daughter Regan D. Elliott and husband Brian, daughter BayLeigh Duncan, grandchildren Zoey, Weston, and Ava.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Scott to Antioch United Methodist Church - 930 West Rambo Road - Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
Published in The Herald on Apr. 7, 2020