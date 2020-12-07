1/1
Robert Smith Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Smith, Sr.
February 25, 1936 - December 5, 2020
York, South Carolina - Robert James Smith, Sr., 84, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be private for family only. Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Brooklyn, NY February 25, 1936, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Frank Smith and the late Marion Craig Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Adelaide Smith and his daughter, Luann Smith. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Mr. Smith is survived by his two sons, Robert J Smith, Jr. of York, SC, and John Wayne Smith of NY; his two daughters, Judith Ann Smith of York, SC, Janet Lee (Scot) Richardson of York, SC; his nine grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; his brother, Craig Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's name to Richardson Rescue, 1968 Garvin Road, York, SC 29745.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved