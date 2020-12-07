Robert Smith, Sr.
February 25, 1936 - December 5, 2020
York, South Carolina - Robert James Smith, Sr., 84, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be private for family only. Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Brooklyn, NY February 25, 1936, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Frank Smith and the late Marion Craig Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Adelaide Smith and his daughter, Luann Smith. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Mr. Smith is survived by his two sons, Robert J Smith, Jr. of York, SC, and John Wayne Smith of NY; his two daughters, Judith Ann Smith of York, SC, Janet Lee (Scot) Richardson of York, SC; his nine grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; his brother, Craig Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's name to Richardson Rescue, 1968 Garvin Road, York, SC 29745.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.