Robert Tipton Hollely, 73, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his children, his sister, Lois Deely, and her family. Bob, as he was known, was born on May 7th, 1945 in Syracuse, New York to Thelma and Elliot Hollely. He grew up there and later moved to Lebanon, Pennsylvania, where he raised his family with his then wife Carole Inman and worked for the majority of his career for O'Sullivan Corp. as Regional Sales Manager. He enjoyed spending his time playing golf, cards, fishing, and, most of all, being with family. Bob split his time between Panther Lake, New York, and Rock Hill, South Carolina, and he lived amongst a wonderful community of friends and family. He always had a joke to tell or a funny story to share, and he was happiest when laughing with friends and loved ones.Bob will live on in the hearts of his three sons and their families: William Todd Hollely; David Tipton Hollely and his wife Kim, and their sons Miles and Emmet; and Brandon Elliot Hollely and his wife Lesley. Bob will be greatly missed and is now in heaven with his parents and his daughter Melissa.A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in the Rock Hill, SC area and another will be held in the summer in upstate New York. Please contact his family for details. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Parker Funeral Home

870 Saluda Street

Rock Hill , SC 29730

