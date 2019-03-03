Robert Lee Tucker, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Pruitt Health surrounded by his family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Tucker.
Born in Shelby, NC, Mr. Tucker was the son of the late John B. Tucker and the late Grace Bishop Tucker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Azalee Bradley Tucker; his brothers, George E. Tucker, Billy Wayne Tucker and Joe T. Tucker; and his sister, Betty Louise Johnson. He was a US Army veteran of WWII and was retired from Celanese Corporation with over 30 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his daughter, Brenda Lee Osborne (Steve) of Rock Hill; his grandson, Travis B. McDaniel (Tammy) of Rock Hill; four great-grandchildren, Brittney McCarter (Shawn), Courtney, Alea, and Justin McDaniel; five great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Douglas G. Tucker of Winston-Salem, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Tucker's name to Westminster Catawba Christian School Annual Fund, 2650 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 3, 2019