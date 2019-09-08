Robert J. Walden, 78, of Rock Hill passed away at home on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2019.
Jerry, as everyone knew him, was the son of Edman D. Walden and Gladys Stewart Walden of Valley, AL. He is survived by his wife Kathy A. Lyon and sister Ruth Walden Lamb, and children Lori Walden Felten, Robert J. Walden, Jr. and Rebecca Walden Clements and six grandchildren: Noah, Keri, MaCayla, Caleb, Luke and Adam. Jerry graduated Valley High School (AL) in 1959 and served in the US Air Force until 1962. He received his Bachelor of Fine Art degree from Auburn University in 1968 and earned his Master of Fine Art degree from the University of Georgia in 1971. An esteemed artist and professor of art Jerry taught at Delta State University (MS) 1971-1980, The University of Southern Mississippi 1980-1994 (Emeritus) and retired as Professor Emeritus from Winthrop University in 2006. Since that time, he has worked prolifically in his studio. His work has been exhibited in museums and galleries in the United States and around the world; including the Weatherspoon Art Museum, NC; Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, TN; Nam-Do Fine Arts Center Gallery, South Korea; Columbia Museum of Art, SC; Mississippi Museum of Art; Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, AL and Palazzo Vagnotti, Italy. His family and friends will miss his humor and good-natured affability. Visitation will be 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel at 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 8, 2019