Mr. Robert Wayne McClure, 56, of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Clover Freewill Baptist Church, 307 Valley Ave., Clover, SC with the Rev. Marvin Carson officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at M. L. Ford & Sons, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC.
Robert was born June 30, 1963 in York, SC to the late Charles Edward and Mary Alice Nichols McClure.
Survivors are his daughter Dena Marie McClure; sister Barbara Carson; brother Donald McClure; former wife Wanda Harrell all of Clover, SC and many other family members.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 18, 2019