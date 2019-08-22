Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta W. "Bobbie" Kegley. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta "Bobbie" Whitaker Kegley, 96, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, SC.



Memorial services for Mrs. Kegley will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church Chapel, 1300 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Doctor Randy Wright officiating. Visitation with the family will be in the Narthex of the Chapel from 10:00 to 10:45 am and immediately following the service.



"Bobbie" as she was known by her family and friends, was born on July 8, 1923 in Cromona, Kentucky to the late Wiley Whitaker and the late Ethel Stapleton Whitaker. Bobbie was the widower of Jack P. Nuckolls and David Russell Kegley, Sr. She attended Marshall University, was the Church Secretary for Bland Street United Methodist Church of Bluefield, West Virginia, Executive Administrative Assistant to the District Superintendent of the Bluefield West Virginia District of the UMC, a Certified Lay Speaker and past President of the United Methodist Women of the Bluefield West Virginia District, served on the board of Glenwood Park Retirement Facility of Princeton, WV, a member and past president of the Bristol Virginia Lioness Club, a member of the Gideon Auxiliary and Wycliffe Bible Translators of Bristol, VA, a member of the Red Hat Society PPV and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rock Hill.



Mrs. Kegley is survived by her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Barnes and her husband, Daniel of Rock Hill; two sons, Dr. Russ Kegley and his wife, Betty of Greensboro, NC and Rob Kegley and his wife, Dee of Rural Hall, NC; her grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Barnes and his wife, Holly of Mt. Pleasant, Kyle Barnes and Alison Doron of Charlotte, Carrie Plank and her husband Josh of Blountville, TN and David Kegley of Reston, VA; her six great-grandchildren; her nephews, William Pulos of Alfred, NY, and Robert Pulos and his wife Sharon of Cuba, NY; her great-niece, Kailey Pulos Hoang and her husband Eric of Centreville, VA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Kegley's memory to the Wycliffe Global Alliance, (



Condolences may be made online at

