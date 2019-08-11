Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Gilchrist. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





orn February 2, 1962 in Sinton, Texas, she lived in Austin, Washington DC and Denver where her work took her around the world.



An accomplished civil servant, Robin received a Masters of Public Affairs degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs. She worked in the Texas House of Representatives, The Texas Senate and served as the Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of Education, her dear friend Margaret Spellings.



Robin was loved and admired by all who knew her. She brought great joy to her many relationships, personal and professional. Robin was lovingly dedicated to her husband, three sisters, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family members.



Robin loved her home state of Texas, country music, bluebonnets and the great outdoors.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alfred D. Gilchrist Student Leader Endowed Scholarship. Checks can be addressed to the Colorado Medical Society Education Foundation, 7351 E Lowry Blvd, Suite 110, Denver, CO 80230, or visit

