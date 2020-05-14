Rodney Scott "Scottie" Alexander 75, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his brothers home in York.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Philadelphia UMC Cemetery in York with Rev. Emily Sutton officiating.
Scottie was born March 9, 1945 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Robert D. Alexander, Jr. and Sara Scott Alexander.
He is survived by his brother, Bob and Kathy "Nana" Alexander and sister, Coby A. Bowers.
Memorials may be made to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 2260 Chester Hwy., York, SC 29745.
A special thank you to Jay Alexander for all the care he gave.
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2020