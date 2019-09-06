Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rog Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Funeral service 11:00 AM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Visitation Following Services Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Roger "Rog" Jenkins, 75, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on September 1, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.



Born on June 5, 1944 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Carroll Rasemus and Velma Finch Jenkins and was the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Margaretville Central School and later joined the Air Force as a Medic. It was there that he met and married Nancy Joyce Fletcher on August 7,1965.



After his discharge from the Air Force, he attended the University of Maryland for his Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and then went on to law school at the University of Kentucky where he earned his Juris Doctor degree.



He returned to the State of New York to work as an attorney for the Department of Social Services, the Department of Taxation and Finance, and later for the New York State Assembly. He was eventually appointed by Governor Pataki as Commissioner for the New York State Tax Appeals Tribunal where he served for nearly two decades before retiring and moving to Fort Mill, SC.



He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 54 years, Nancy Jenkins; his children, Matthew David Jenkins (Rhea Hsu), Nicole Renee Jenkins, and Amy Elizabeth Ann Jenkins; his grandchildren, Nolan Connor Jenkins, Fiona Maeve Aislinn Martin, Kyle Aidan Jenkins, Caitlin Patrice O'Reilly, and Kelsey Elise Jenkins; his brother, A. Lynn Jenkins (Caryl), as well as the rest of his extended family and dear friends.



He was predeceased by his siblings, Burton C. Jenkins, Ann L. Schaeffer, B. David Jenkins, A. Lee Jenkins, M. Kaye Clawitter, and Paul L. Jenkins.



Rog was dedicated to his family and friends and was known for his writing ability as well as for his love of history and politics.



Thank you to his caring physicians Dr. Iyers and Dr. Tracy Timony, as well as a special thanks to Ms. Debra Mitchell, the staff of Hospice & Community Care, and the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House who helped ensure his comfort during his final days.



A funeral service followed by a visitation period will take place at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to



Condolences may be made at

