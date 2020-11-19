1/1
Roger Allen Patton
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Allen Patton
August 19, 1954 - November 14, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Roger Allen Patton, 66, of Rock Hill, SC, formerly of Greenville, PA, passed away on November 14, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
Roger was born on August 19, 1954 in Greenville, PA to Wallace and Margaret Patton of Greenville. Roger was a 1973 graduate of Reynolds High School in Greenville, PA. Roger married Shirley Johnston Patton on August 19, 1978. They lived in Greenville, PA for many years before recently settling in Rock Hill, SC.
Roger retired in August 2018 from CCL in Hermitage, PA, where he worked as an extrusion operator for 30 years. He also proudly worked as a Pennsylvania Game Commissioner for over 20 years.
Roger enjoyed traveling, hunting, auto racing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Margaret Patton Greenville, PA; his paternal grandparents Wallace and Ruth Patton of Brockway, PA; and his maternal grandparents Clarence and Grace Foulks of Brookville, PA. Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley Patton; son, Tom Patton and wife Jennifer Patton, and two granddaughters, Kylee and Caroline Patton, all of Rock Hill, SC; his brother Michael Patton of Greenville, PA; and his sister Kathy Painter of Avondale, AZ.
A memorial service will be held at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home in Greenville, PA on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roger's name to The American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved