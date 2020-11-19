Roger Allen Patton
August 19, 1954 - November 14, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Roger Allen Patton, 66, of Rock Hill, SC, formerly of Greenville, PA, passed away on November 14, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
Roger was born on August 19, 1954 in Greenville, PA to Wallace and Margaret Patton of Greenville. Roger was a 1973 graduate of Reynolds High School in Greenville, PA. Roger married Shirley Johnston Patton on August 19, 1978. They lived in Greenville, PA for many years before recently settling in Rock Hill, SC.
Roger retired in August 2018 from CCL in Hermitage, PA, where he worked as an extrusion operator for 30 years. He also proudly worked as a Pennsylvania Game Commissioner for over 20 years.
Roger enjoyed traveling, hunting, auto racing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Margaret Patton Greenville, PA; his paternal grandparents Wallace and Ruth Patton of Brockway, PA; and his maternal grandparents Clarence and Grace Foulks of Brookville, PA. Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley Patton; son, Tom Patton and wife Jennifer Patton, and two granddaughters, Kylee and Caroline Patton, all of Rock Hill, SC; his brother Michael Patton of Greenville, PA; and his sister Kathy Painter of Avondale, AZ.
A memorial service will be held at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home in Greenville, PA on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roger's name to The American Cancer Society
.
