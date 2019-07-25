Mr. Roger B. Harris (76) and Mrs. Nora Gibson Harris (72), passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 and Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
A joint memorial service will be 6:00 pm Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris was a son of the late Wesley and Reola Harris and Mrs. Harris was a daughter at late Neil Gibson and Mamie Taylor Gibson.
Surviving are six children, Robert Harris, Charles Harris both of Fort Mill, Carl Harris, Linda Harris both of York, Sharon Morton of Rock Hill, and Sherry Blalock of Palm Coast, FL; Roger's three sisters, Dessa Talley, Bernice Reynolds both of Rock Hill, and Cora Hedgepath of Fort Lawn; Roger's three brothers, Garland Harris of Lawndale, NC, Lester Harris of Franklin, NC, and Victor Harris of Burlington, NC; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on July 25, 2019