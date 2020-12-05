1/1
Roger Anthony Wells
1953 - 2020
Roger Martin Wells
October 17, 1953 - November 20, 2020
York, South Carolina - Roger Martin Wells of York South Carolina passed away in Rock Hill, South Carolina at Piedmont Medical Center on November 20, 2020. Roger was born October 17, 1953, to the late Samuel Wells and Josephine Morgan Wells. Roger is survived by his son Roger Anthony Wells and his wife Melissa; his three daughters Patsy Disterphaupt and husband Chester, Brittany Wells, and Destiny Davis of York, South Carolina; his two brothers Dennis Wells and wife Deborah, and Ricky Wells and wife Kimberly, and his sister Denise Wells Browning. Roger also had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren which he cherished.
Roger is preceded in death by his brother David Wells and sister Nancy Thomasson and her husband Jimmy Thomasson.
Roger was known for his kind disposition, his love of sports and enjoying time with his friends and family.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 1, 2020
Thanks to all of YOU our Friends and Family that have supported us as we grieve the lose of my Brother Roger Wells. He lived life his way. Roger was a good and kind person with attributes of empathy, compassion, respect for other human beings no matter of their race, social status or beliefs. I WILL MISS HIM! Rest in Peace my sweet brother....
Dennis Wells
Brother
