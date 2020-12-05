Roger Martin Wells

October 17, 1953 - November 20, 2020

York, South Carolina - Roger Martin Wells of York South Carolina passed away in Rock Hill, South Carolina at Piedmont Medical Center on November 20, 2020. Roger was born October 17, 1953, to the late Samuel Wells and Josephine Morgan Wells. Roger is survived by his son Roger Anthony Wells and his wife Melissa; his three daughters Patsy Disterphaupt and husband Chester, Brittany Wells, and Destiny Davis of York, South Carolina; his two brothers Dennis Wells and wife Deborah, and Ricky Wells and wife Kimberly, and his sister Denise Wells Browning. Roger also had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren which he cherished.

Roger is preceded in death by his brother David Wells and sister Nancy Thomasson and her husband Jimmy Thomasson.

Roger was known for his kind disposition, his love of sports and enjoying time with his friends and family.





