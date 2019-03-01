Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Hagy. View Sign





Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Olivet Presbyterian Church (PCA), 159 Church Street, McConnells, SC. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 am Saturday at the Church.



Roger was born April 9, 1975 in Itmann, WV to the late Roger Lee Hagy and Kathy Lambert Harper. He was a member of the Nation Guard.



He was preceded in death by a brother Howard Lee Hagy.



Survivors are his wife Katherine "Katie" Covington Hagy; daughters Madelyn Aliah Hagy and Macy Elizabeth Hagy; sister Sheila Thrift; aunts Shirley Clemons (Roger), Pearl Hagy; uncle Raymond Hagy (MaryAnn); and nephew Matthew Hagy.



Memorials may be made to the Olivet Presbyterian Church (PCA), 159 Church Street, McConnells, SC 29726 or Itmann Food Bank, P. O. Box 713, Mullens, WV 25882.



The family would like to thank the staff of STICU at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte and the Cardiac Unit at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill for their care. The family would also like to thank the local community for all of the love and support.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Hagy.

209 North Main Street

Clover , SC 29710

