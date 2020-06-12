Roger Hill

Roger Wayne "Round Man" Hill, age 67, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Atrium Health Center Pineville.
A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43. Friends may visit the family at the home of Iris Ayers.
A native of Fort Mill, Roger was a son of the late Clyde Wesley Hill and Fronie Louise McCoy Hill. He graduated from Fort Mill High School. Roger retired from Duke Energy. He was a member of the Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43, the Catawba Masonic Lodge 56, the Hejaz Temple, and the Fort Mill Moose Lodge. Roger enjoyed fishing and walking his dog "Tiny" at the river.
Surviving are his daughter, Brittany Hill Hall and his granddaughter, Trinity Hall, both of Fort Mill; two sisters, Virginia McCurry (Gene) and Iris Ayers, both of Fort Mill. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2009, Elaine Totherow Hill; and deceased siblings, David Hill, Doris Childers, and Carolyn Jones.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or to the Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43, 427 Banks St., Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.