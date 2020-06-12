Roger Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Wayne "Round Man" Hill, age 67, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Atrium Health Center Pineville.

A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43. Friends may visit the family at the home of Iris Ayers.

A native of Fort Mill, Roger was a son of the late Clyde Wesley Hill and Fronie Louise McCoy Hill. He graduated from Fort Mill High School. Roger retired from Duke Energy. He was a member of the Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43, the Catawba Masonic Lodge 56, the Hejaz Temple, and the Fort Mill Moose Lodge. Roger enjoyed fishing and walking his dog "Tiny" at the river.

Surviving are his daughter, Brittany Hill Hall and his granddaughter, Trinity Hall, both of Fort Mill; two sisters, Virginia McCurry (Gene) and Iris Ayers, both of Fort Mill. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2009, Elaine Totherow Hill; and deceased siblings, David Hill, Doris Childers, and Carolyn Jones.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or to the Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43, 427 Banks St., Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Eli Bailes American Legion Post 43
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved