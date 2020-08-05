Roger Merle Parker, 80, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. He was born in Rock Hill, SC on June 30, 1940, and was a son of the late Joseph Monroe Parker, Sr. and Maude Massey Parker. Merle is survived by his son, Roger Matthew Parker, and a granddaughter Abbie Monroe Parker. Deceased is his infant granddaughter, Austyn Suzanne Parker. Other survivors include two brothers, Sammy Parker and David Parker; six sisters, Joyce Glass, Mary Parker, Dolly Jackson, Sarah Baker, Peggy Parrish, and Jean Sorrow. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Joe Parker, Jr., Worth Parker, Harrell Parker, and Bobby Parker. Merle was a barber in Rock Hill for many years and in 1994, he graduated from York Technical College. His hobbies included boxing, rooting for his favorite football team, the Clemson Tigers, and playing with and caring for his beloved dogs. His fun and friendly personality will be missed greatly by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whitesell Funeral Home in Rock Hill (masks and social distancing are required). Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park. Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.



