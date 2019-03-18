Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Nivens. View Sign





Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Clover A.R.P. Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Fellowship Hall.



Mr. Nivens was born September 30, 1944 in York, SC to the late James H. and Margaret McCarter Nivens. Roger was a lifelong member of the Clover A.R.P. Church, a graduate of Clover High School and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy.



Roger enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a combat infantryman during the Vietnam War. He was a highly decorated veteran, earning the Vietnam Campaign Medal/*1 device, Vietnam Combat Medal/*1 device, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Action Ribbon, National Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation for dangerous combat missions, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V for valor and the Purple Heart. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Semper Fi



Upon his return to the states, he returned to the S. C. Highway Patrol, working in Cherokee and York Counties. He was the owner of American Auto Sales for over 48 years. Roger loved all sports, especially the University of South Carolina football. He would never admit it, but he actually watched Clemson football after his grandson entered Clemson University.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Sybil N. Adams and a brother, Mickey W. Nivens.



Survivors are his wife Pat Faris Nivens, children Gina Crocker (Doug) of Charlotte, NC, Julie Scoggins (Ron) of Sharon, SC, and Rodney Nivens of Clover, SC. He was also survived by the loves of his life, six grandchildren who gave him the love and strength to be a warrior until the end: Susannah Nivens & Reagan Scoggins of Sharon, SC, Jack and Claire Crocker of Charlotte, NC and Trinity and Randon Nivens of Clover, SC. Survivors also include his brothers Steve Nivens (Carolyn), Keith Nivens (Kay); and sister Sandra Stroupe (Don) all of Clover, SC; brother-in-law Brad Smith of Lincolnton, NC; sister-in-law Billie Faris; and sister in love Beverly Denton.



Memorials may be made to the Clover A.R.P. Church Building Fund, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. William F. Alleyne (and staff) of Rock Hill, SC for providing excellent care and to whom Roger loved and considered his brother. Dr. Alleyne's care and compassion will always be remembered.



