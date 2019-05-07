Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Robinson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5, 2019, our beloved Roger lost his valiant battle with cancer. He fought hard and long to the end as he did it his own way, at home surrounded by family and friends.



Roger touched and inspired everyone he met with his bravery, sense of humor and dignity.



Roger is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy; his sister and brother-in-law, Lila R. and Jimmy Clinton; his brother, Ron Robinson; his sister-in-law, Linda Erwood of the home; and many nieces and nephews that he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and E.J. Robinson; and his sister, Gayle Davis.



Roger was many things in his life, including being a friend to everyone he met. He was a giant of a man with the heart of an angel. He was always putting others before himself. Roger made a lasting impression on the people he met and because of this you knew from the very start what kind of man he was.



Roger worked for the City of Rock Hill Electric Department for 45 years before retiring this past October. He always took pride in his work and gained the respect and admiration of his co-workers as well as the people of Rock Hill.



Everyday of his life, Roger showed his family and friends what they meant to him. He approached death as he approached life.



Come celebrate the life and legacy of an extraordinary man at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Rd, Rock Hill, on May 8, 2019 at 4 pm with the Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Masonic Rites will be given prior to the service at 2:30 pm followed by visitation until 3:30 pm. Roger asked that when his friends and family come to celebrate his life to come as you are; he was a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy.



A very special thank you to Hospice & Community Care and Levine Cancer Institute of Rock Hill.



Roger was a member of the Corinthian Masonic Lodge #416. He was also a member of the York County Crescent Shrine Club and through his association with the Shriners, he gained strength and admiration for the children he helped.



In lieu of flowers, Roger requested memorials be made to the , 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Robinson family and condolences may be made at

