Mr. Roger Wayne West, Jr., 56, of Rock Hill, SC went home to be with his Lord Friday, July 19, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was a 1980 graduate of Northwestern High School. He worked at Jacobson Textron and Bonded Fiber. Roger was preceded in death by his daughter Haley West and his parents Roger and Linda West. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer West Cooper (Adam); granddaughters, Emma and Abby Cooper, grandson, Dillon Cooper; his aunts and uncles, David Phillips (Karen), Kenny Phillips (Melissa), Joe West (Yvonne), Barbara Elkins, Phyllis Allen, Cora West, and many cousins and friends. A memorial service was held for Mr. West on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at York Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Edward Lathan officiating. Burial will be private. Jennifer would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff at Hospice and Community Care (Wayne T. Patrick) as well as Jim Howell (Debbie), Denise Mills, Wayne and Rebecca Kimbrell, and Keith and Tammy Windham for the care and support during this difficult time. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

