Mr. Perry Roland High, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. The family will be at the home, 1680 Farmstead Rd, Rock Hill.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, Mr. High was the son of the late Perry "PG" High and the late Nellie Arlene McAllister High and the stepson of the late Kathleen Smith High. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia High Williams; his brother, Andrew F. High; and his stepbrother, O'Neal Smith. He was a graduate of Fairforest High School (Class of 1963) and attended the University of South Carolina. Roland worked in construction most of his life and retired from AME in Rock Hill. He was a lifetime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are his nephews and niece, Shannon (Kelly) High of Rock Hill, Darrell (Melissa) High of Myrtle Beach, Justin (Niki) High of Rock Hill, Andrea (Mike) Keller of Charlotte, NC and Sean Henry of Frostburg, MD; his stepson, Steve (Anita) Carlton of Chester; and his stepbrother, Ralph Smith of Woodruff, SC.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Home Healthcare in Fort Mill for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. High's name to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org/donation
.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.