Mr. Romeo Felice Sansosti, III, 38, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Atrium-Pineville.
The funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Terry Wingate officiating.
Born in Chicago, IL, Mr. Sansosti was the son of Patricia Collier Sansosti of Rock Hill and the late Romeo Felice Sansosti, Jr. He worked for PFG and enjoyed four wheeling. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephew.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Juliette Marie Sansosti (Will Ogden) of York, SC; his nieces, Jayda Catoe, Lillie Durham and Gemma Ogden; his nephew, Jax Ogden; his paternal grandmother, Mary J. Sansosti of Chicago, IL; and his aunt, Tina Robinson of IL.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Sansosti's name to the 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC, 28202.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 31, 2019