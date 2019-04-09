Mr. Ronald "Ron" Eugene Jones, 76, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC with the Rev. Dr. Douglass Key officiating.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service
Mr. Jones was born June 4, 1942 in Charlotte, NC to the late Herman E. and Inez Lyles Jones.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Dulin.
Survivors are his loving wife Elaine Callahan Jones; daughters Lynda Kelly, Tonya Dulin-Efird; brother Charles R. Jones; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
