Ronald Brevard Cousart (Tega Cay, SC) was born in Fort Mill, SC on June 20, 1938 and passed away on September 24, 2020 at the Blake at Baxter Village.Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, 11:00 am at Unity Cemetery. We ask everyone to observe Covid-19 protocol.Ron is survived by his wife- Sandra, son- Randal, daughter- Tracey Templeton, sister- Beverly Woodard and four granddaughters.Read the full obituary on Palmetto Funeral Home's website at www.palmettofh.com