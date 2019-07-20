Mr. Ronald Wallace Ellis, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by his girls.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born in Lumberton, NC in 1948, Mr. Ellis was the son of the late Marion Alford Ellis and the late Marguerite Hester Ellis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marion Paul Ellis.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Joyce McCallum Ellis of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Dawn Bright of Lockhart, SC; Brenda Gail Ellis of Rock Hill, SC; his brother, William Howard (Belinda) Ellis; his grandsons, Justin Dean Bright of San Diego, CA and Jordan Carl Barker of Lockhart, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the home.
The family would like to send a special thanks to MSA Hospice of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Ellis' name to The SCOA Cares Foundation at www.scoacares.org and flowers and cards can be sent to the family.
Published in The Herald on July 20, 2019