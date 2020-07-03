1/1
Ronald Eugene Burrell
1955 - 2020
Ronald Eugene Burrell, 64, of Wilmington, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Wilmington, NC.

He was born September 13, 1955 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Kenneth Eugene Burrell and Patricia Ann Godfrey. Ron is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dona, his mother Patricia Ann Godfrey and his father, Kenneth Eugene Burrell.

Ron was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, SC and studied business administration at the University of South Carolina. Ron worked in health care for over forty years and had a passion for caring for the elderly. As owner/operator of three Alzheimer's Related Care facilities, he doted on those who needed some of the most intensive support. Ron was a devoted husband, father of three daughters and "Grandy" to five grandchildren and fur babies. Ron's favorite times were those spent with his family. He loved having his children and grandchildren gathered at his house to play outdoors, enjoy family meals and spend family time at "Grandy's pool."

Ron is survived by his children: Cher and Joey Cannon, Dawn and Walt Rowland, Kendra and Corey Wilson; grandchildren: Mackenzie Cannon, Luke Cannon, Eli Cannon, Harrison Rowland, Andrew Rowland and grand-dog Zoey; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Joe Hudson, and many special cousins and friends.

Private graveside funeral services will be held in the Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill, SC.

The family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.
