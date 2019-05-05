Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Floyd Rooks. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Major (retired) Ronald Floyd Rooks, 70, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence.



Maj. Rooks was born in Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late Frell Roger Rooks and the late Sara Hood Rooks. He was of the Presbyterian faith and retired from the U. S. Army and National Guard with twenty-one years of service. He was a member of the Corinthians Masonic Lodge #416 in Newport, SC.



A graveside service will be held 3:30 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Ebenezer ARP Church Cemetery, 1232 Ebenezer Road with Pastor Jim Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road. Military honors will be rendered to Major Rooks at the cemetery.



Maj. Rooks is survived by his wife, Connie Williford Rooks; his stepsons, James Collins and Daniel H. Collins (Audrey) all of Rock Hill; his sisters, Sandy Rooks Kennedy (Andy) of Rock Hill and Jean Rooks Powers (Houston) of Madison, MS; his grandsons, Colby, Cameron, Travis, T.J., and Daniel; his granddaughters, Nicole and Nevaeh; his nephews, Shane Adkins (Tammy) Brent Adkins; his nieces, Beth Mayo, Anna Powers, and Karah Mayo; and many friends.



Memorials may be made in Major Rooks name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Gideon International, c/o Chuck Jarrett, PO Box 314, Fort Mill, SC 29716



