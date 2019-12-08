Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald M. Becknell. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Melvin Becknell, 76, of Fort Mill, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 6, 2019 at his home.



Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 8 at Wolfe Funeral Home, Fort Mill. Masonic Rites will precede visitation at 4:30 pm.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Neely's Creek A.R.P. Church, with Rev. Matt Joldersma and the Rev. Allen Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



Ronald was born in York County to Mr. James Paul Becknell, Sr. and Mrs. Nellie Miller Becknell on April 20, 1943. He is a graduate of Fort Mill High School and received a B.S. Degree from Winthrop University. He married Lydia Anne Ainslie Becknell on May 17, 1969 in Rock Hill and celebrated



their 50th Anniversary this year. He retired from Westinghouse Turbine



Plant (Siemens) after 25 years of service. Also, retired from Tactair in



Liverpool, NY. His final retirement was from York County. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served as Sgt. in the Air Force and was awarded honorable discharge. He was a member of the Catawba Lodge #56, York Rite Bodies, Hejaz Shrine Club, the V.F.W., and the Loyal Order of the Moose.



Ronald Becknell is survived by his wife, Lydia, and children, Renee Becknell Callahan (Jason) and Ronald Melvin Becknell, II.



Pallbearers will be Chuck Becknell, Garrett Becknell, Matt Haney, Daryl Kidd, Jonathan Kidd, and Steve Scoggins.



Memorials may be given to the Neely's Creek A.R.P. Cemetery Fund, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730, and Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Avenue - Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice.

