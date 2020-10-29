1/1
Ronnie Eugene Stroud
1953 - 2020
Ronnie Eugene Stroud passed away at the age of 66 years. He was born on October 30, 1953. Those of whom knew him, he always liked to plan his birthdays himself, well now we are!!! We will celebrate his life with a memorial service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2pm at Church 180, 2685 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC. He is preceded in death by his Father the late Grover C. Stroud. He is survived by his Mother Jo Dora M. Dey. Son's Eric V. Stroud of Los Angles, CA and Blake P. Stroud of Charleston, SC. Brothers Michael Stroud (Angela) of West Columbia, SC and Eddie Stroud (Kimberly) of West Columbia, SC. Stepbrothers Michael Dey (Cindy) of Charlotte, NC and Ken Dey (Mayra) of Fredericksburg, VA. Sisters Evelyn Etheredge (Eddie) of West Columbia, SC and Rhonda James (Steve) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a special furry friend "Joey". He was proud to have his two sons and the accomplishment of being the owner and operator of "Heads Up" Hair Designs St. Andrews Square in Columbia, SC. After graduating from Rock Hill High School he attended Kenneth Shulers and became a much acclaimed Hair Stylist. His talent brought him the thrills among many, one of doing Gamecock Cheerleaders hair as he loved those Gamecocks, many tailgating stories, little caboose gatherings with friends and so on. He enjoyed time out in his boats on Lake Murray, ski trips to Colorado, traveling to Hair Show's to display his talents of master color and edgy hair styles. In his later years he moved back to his moms in Rock Hill SC and started a new way of life. He once said jokingly I'm gonna be the peanut man of the neighborhood (boiling peanuts). Please in lieu of flowers you may make memorials to Church 180, The Children's Attention Home or any charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Church 180
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Thompson Kimbrell
Acquaintance
