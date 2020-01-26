Mr. Ronnie Lee Kimbrell, 62, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Kimbrell was raised in Pineville, North Carolina and was the son of the late, Roy Lee Kimbrell and Nettie Lou Brown.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Kimbrell (Dusty); his son Daniel Kimbrell (Kim); his grandchildren Jordan, Jaedyn, Haven, Keilan and Memphis; longtime girlfriend, Jeri Enix and her daughter he loved as his own, Jessica Graham; their newest puppy, Lillie. He is also survived by, three sisters, Wanda Kaye Kitchen of Salisbury, NC, Susan Darlene Condra of Charlotte, NC, and Sheri Kimbrell Smith of Columbia, SC; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Kimbrell loved spending time with his family. He liked to stay busy and you could often find him at one of his grandchildren's sporting events, out to eat or as he often said "keeping the roads hot".
Condolences may be made online at www.greeenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 26, 2020