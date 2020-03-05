Ronnie Lee Roberts, 68, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Ed Harris officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, on May 11, 1951 was the son of Arthur Lee Roberts and the late Mary Montgomery Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Keith Roberts. Ronnie was retired from Duke Energy as a Lab Tech and Food Lion as a Produce Manager. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Vickie Hefner Roberts; his daughter, Jenna Leigh Roberts of New Orleans, LA; his brother, Steven Roberts of Cartersville, GA; his sister, Yuvette Roberts of Richburg, SC; and his four-legged buddy, Jake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronnie Roberts's name to Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway Ste 103, Ft Mill, SC, 29715.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 5, 2020