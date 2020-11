Or Copy this URL to Share

Roosevelt Harfield, Jr.

July 18, 1934 - November 14, 2020

Fort Mill, South Carolina - Roosevelt Harfield, age of 86, of 410 Steele Street, Fort Mill, SC passed away on November 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6p.m. until 8p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





