Rosa Lee Wylie 97, of Chester Regional Nursing Center and formerly of Beltline Rd. Chester SC, passed away Wed. Feb. 28, 2019. Arrangements will be announced later by King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at 582 Beltline Rd. Chester SC, and 1743 Woodbrook Place Rock Hill SC.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 1, 2019