Mrs. Rosa M. Wise, of 1048 S. Jones Ave. Ext., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. Survivors include two grandchildren, Corey B. Wise and Kennidra R. Wise, both of the home; 2 great-grandchildren, A'myia Wise and Gabrielle Wise, both of Rock Hill; and caregiver, Deborah C. Dunlap (James) of Rock Hill. Viewing is 5-7pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 18, 2019