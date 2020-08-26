Rosa Parham

Mrs. Rosa Lee Pursley Parham, 88, of York, SC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Carolina Gardens, York, SC.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens conducted by the Rev. Tommy Hope and Rev. Eddie Thompson.
Mrs. Parham was born March 18, 1932 in Hickory Grove, SC to the late Luther Ward and Inez Brakefield Pursley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl B. Parham, a son, Stevie Parham, and brothers Luther Howard Pursley & Thomas Eugene Pursley.
Survivors are her sisters Lois Smith and Mary Ann Jackson both of York, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Parham.