Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Graveside service 1:00 PM Laurelwood Cemetery Memorial service 2:00 PM Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church Visitation Following Services

Mrs. Catherine Rosalie McFaddin Beaty, 94, joined the church triumphant on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her home.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Laurelwood Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 2pm at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jeff Bryan and Rev. Jane Summey Mullennix officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and at other times at the home of her daughter, Cathy Rose Hicklin.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Beaty was the daughter of the late Roy D. McFaddin and the late Eulalie Boykin Cook McFaddin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cherry Beaty; and her brother, First Lieutenant Robert Eli McFaddin who was killed in action in WWII.



Mrs. Beaty was a 1941 graduate of Rock Hill High School. She was a member of the Glee Club, the Dramatic & Public Speaking Club, the Latin and French Clubs, the National Honor Society and junior assistant of "The Bearcat."



She received her bachelor's degree in Business from Winthrop College in 1945 and worked as a secretary, and a paralegal in Charlotte, NC. Upon her marriage to her love, Cherry Beaty, she returned to Winthrop College and graduated with her teaching degree. She retired from teaching, having taught at Rock Hill High School, Ebinport Elementary, Riverview Elementary, Fort Mill Elementary, McCelvey Elementary and Richmond Drive Elementary. She was a member of the NEA and SCEA, where she was a representative for Richmond Drive Elementary School. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society of Teachers for over 30 years and served as first vice president of Alpha Delta Kappa where she was a member for over 30 years.



Mrs. Beaty was a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church. She volunteered at Providence Presbytery Center for 20 years in the resource library; rang handbells in the Memorial Handbell Choir for 20 years; sang in the Chancel Choir for over 59 years, served on the archives committee and the library committee, assisted with the Angel Children's Choir, taught 3-4 year old Sunday school and mentored, with her husband, for the high school youth group. She was awarded the Presbyterian Woman of the Year in 2015. She also volunteered at nursing homes for over 12 years.



Rosalie delighted in her family. She looked forward to family gatherings, and special occasions to celebrate, or time with individual family members, sharing a bottled Coke or hot tea and some cheese rings. She attended many sporting events, and performances of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She remembered family birthdays and anniversaries with cards and special mementoes. Her church and the music community in Rock Hill provided her with many friends and acquaintances. Music was an important part of her life and gave her great enjoyment and comfort. Rosalie enjoyed her teaching years and took great interest in her students for many years after they left her classroom. She will also be remembered for her fierce independence, sharp mind, amazing memory, loyalty, and attention to detail. Rosalie will most be remembered for her commitment and discipleship to her faith.



Surviving are her son, Dr. Robert M. Beaty (Gita Velu) of Silver Spring, MD; her daughter, Cathy Rose Beaty (Marion) Hicklin of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren, Catherine (Freddy) Faircloth, of Rock Hill, SC, Dr. Anna (Robert) Benson of Statesboro, GA, Beth (Philip) Land of Greenville, SC, Cpl. John Hicklin of Camp Pendleton, and Sarah Hicklin of New York, NY; and eight great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the many caregivers who assisted them during their time of need.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Beaty's name to Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Beaty family and condolences may be made at

