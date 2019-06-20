Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanne Moore Dover. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Rosanne Dover, 72, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center.



She was a graduate of Winthrop College with a degree in Home Economics. She earned a nursing degree from York Technical College, and she considered it a privilege to serve others in this capacity. Her servant's heart carried over into her mission work for the people of Romania. She founded Carolina Missions Resources International. She was member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Stephens Ministry and the Women of the Church. She enjoyed quilting and cooking, but most of all, she cherished time spent with her family and friends.



Ms. Dover is survived by her son, Jamie Dover, dear friend, Duane Carl; her brothers and sisters, Martha Elliott, Stevie Moore (Beth), Jeb Moore, Louise Mickle (Ricky); her stepfather, Lad Barnes; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, G. Steve Moore, and Rosanne M. Barnes, and her sister, Frances M. Harp.



Visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Chris Florence and Don Gillespie officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1310 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or the .



Condolences may be made online to the Dover family at

