Mrs. Rose E. Cowan, of 233 Poag Street, died Friday, May 29, 2020. Survivors include 2 daughters, Wilma P. Gamble of Palmdale, CA and Vanessa L. Jackson of Rock Hill; 1 son, Scottie Jackson(Daisy) of Baltimore, MD; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; three sisters, Apostle Betty Blair, Barbara Mobley(Gonzlo), and Susan Faulkner, all of Lancaster, SC. Viewing will be 5-7pm Monday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family.



