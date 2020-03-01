Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Leadmon Neff. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Leadmon Neff, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:00 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2115 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29732. A family burial will take place at a later date in Huntington, WV.



Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Rose was the daughter of the late Earl Thomas Leadmon and Thelma Valentine Joplin Leadmon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dennie Vincent Neff, daughter, Denna Ann Neff and brother Mars Leadmon. Surviving are her son, Berkley Thomas Neff and wife Sharon of Hampton Georgia; her daughter Bonnie Lee Neff Jackson and Husband Earl of Rock Hill, South Carolina; her sister August Leadmon Reed and Husband Lynn of Albany, Georgia; her four grandchildren Travis Andrew Jackson and wife Melissa of Rock Hill,South Carolina; Ginger Neff Pack and Husband Scott of Rock Hill; Jill Neff Omel and husband Michael of Brandon, FL; Connie Neff Burrows and husband Mike of Zephyrhills, FL; Step-Grandson Rich Bragg; nine great-grandchildren, Drew and Annslee Jackson, Cody and Sidney Pack, Tammy Omel Williams and Kylie Omel, Ashley Croxton, and Tristan and Samuel Burrows; and her loving and faithful friend, Elva Anderson; and several Nieces and Nephews. Rose was a resident of Huntington, West Virginia before relocating to Rock Hill 28 years ago to be near family after her husband's death. "Miss Rose" was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and socialize with friends while enjoying the Silver Fox Club, the YMCA water aerobics classes, The Red Hat Society and Young At Hearts group at church. She was past president of the women's club of Barboursville, West Virginia. Her greatest love and joy was her family of which she was extremely proud! The family will receive friends following the service at the church, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rose's name to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2115 Celanese Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732. Online condolences may be registered at

