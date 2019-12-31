Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary "Sally" Campbell. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary "Sally" Campbell, 71, of Rock Hill passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born in Perth, Australia on August 23, 1948 to the late John Keith and Daisy Edelline Carbarns McLean. She traveled the world with her husband while he served in the United States Navy, her selflessness and dedication to her family was extraordinary. Sally will always be remembered as a happy, polite, loving wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and caring for her cats. Her love for animals especially cats lead her to support animal shelters all across the country; she also volunteered with the American Red Cross. Sally will be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 43 years Norman Campbell, daughters Emily Smith and husband Tim of York, SC and Amanda Campbell of Rock Hill. Also surviving is two sisters Roma McFadden and Lynley Edwards of Perth, Australia, and numerous nieces. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. The family respectfully asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Human Society of the United States 1255 23rd St. NW, Washington, DC 20037. An online guestbook and obituary is available at

