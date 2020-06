Infant Ross Jaransa Dye IV, nicknamed "Buckaroo" by his beloved sister Hannah Grace, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia, SC. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Rev. Chase Catledge officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents R.J. and Lisa Wilburn Dye; one sister, Hannah Grace Dye of the home; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mildred Wilburn of Blackstock, SC; He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ross and Sue Noland Dye. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com