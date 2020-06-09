Infant Ross Jaransa Dye IV, nicknamed "Buckaroo" by his beloved sister Hannah Grace, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia, SC. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Rev. Chase Catledge officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents R.J. and Lisa Wilburn Dye; one sister, Hannah Grace Dye of the home; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mildred Wilburn of Blackstock, SC; He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ross and Sue Noland Dye. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.