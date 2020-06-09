Ross Jaransa "Buckaroo" Dye IV
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Infant Ross Jaransa Dye IV, nicknamed "Buckaroo" by his beloved sister Hannah Grace, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia, SC. A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Rev. Chase Catledge officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents R.J. and Lisa Wilburn Dye; one sister, Hannah Grace Dye of the home; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mildred Wilburn of Blackstock, SC; He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ross and Sue Noland Dye. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC 29055
803-482-6212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved