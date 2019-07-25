Roxanne "MeeMaw" Holmes went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 at her home after along struggle with cancer. Born to Lloyd and Betty Hinson of Tabor City, NC on May 4, 1954 . She is survived by 2 sons, Michael Holmes of York, SC and Mark Holmes of Tobor City, NC; three grandchildren, Regina Holmes of York, SC, Dglan and Abigale Holmes of Tabor City, NC. Visitation at 2 p.m. followed by Memorial services will be held at Sharon Baptist Church, Sharon, SC on Friday, July 26, 2019. "MeeMaw will be loved forever. Parker Funeral Home is in charge f arrangements.
Published in The Herald on July 25, 2019