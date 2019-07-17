Mr. Roy A. "Buddy" Morgan, 54 of 1307 Saluda St. Rock Hill, SC died Thursday 7/11/2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. He graduated from Rock Hill Public Schools. He worked for Veteran Cab Co. He was a member of Rock Hill Grace Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid fisherman and lover of animals. Buddy supplied weekly meals and prayers to the homeless at Renew Our Community (The ROC) in Rock Hill.
He was preceded in death by mother Ella "Dot" Wright, Maternal grandfather Overn G. Morgan, Maternal grandmother Mattie Lee Morgan.
Buddy is survived by spouse Laura Barrett Morgan of Rock Hill, SC, Brother Mike Wright (Lisa) of Clover SC, Sister Terry Barnes (Jessie) of Rock Hill, SC. Two aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services Saturday 7/20/2019 4 pm, Rock Hill Grace Church of the Nazarene 1029 Mt. Gallant Rd. Rock Hill, SC. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Renew Our Community 546 South Cherry Road Rock Hill SC 29732. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on July 17, 2019